Senior minister: Communities can self-regulate their area during MCO but must inform police first

File picture shows the entrance to Kampung Sungai Rokam in Ipoh being closed to traffic during the movement control order to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, April 13, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 19 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government welcomes the effort of some communities to self-regulate themselves during the movement control order (MCO) but urged them to inform the police of their plans to ensure there is no misunderstanding.

“We encourage this,” said Ismail during his daily security briefings on Covid-19.

“We’ve taken note of several communities taking matters into their own hands and not allowing outsiders from entering their area.

“This is a good thing as they want to ensure the health and safety of their people. They would not want someone from a red zone to enter their community which is devoid of any cases and is under the green zone.”

Last month when Phase One of the MCO kicked in, many travellers were caught unaware and needed time to book their tickets out of Malaysia but were unable to do so as most of them were full.

There were reports that many holidaymakers have been entering Orang Asli villages in Perak, Pahang and Johor to set up campsites, barbecue pits, tents, play loud music, and enjoy picnics amidst nature, with the idea that the MCO is a “public holiday.”

As a result, these villagers took matters into their own hands and began governing their area, even at night.

Ismail said if they want to do so they can as long as they inform the police on their plans and keep them posted in case anything happens.

“We’ve always said the local communities have every right to look after their areas but please inform the police on what you plan to do.

“There are things that a normal citizen cannot do for example arresting someone. That should be left to the police. So if they need to do something to work with the police, take their advice on what’s allowed and what’s not.

“By doing so we can avoid an untoward outcome,” he added.