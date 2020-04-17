AirAsia to resume domestic flights starting April 29

International flights to Thailand and the Philippines are scheduled to resume on May 1, and Indonesia on May 7, the airline said in a statement today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — AirAsia Group Bhd will resume its scheduled domestic flights starting April 29, 2020 before gradually adding international destinations, subject to approval from the authorities.

The international flights to Thailand and the Philippines are scheduled to resume on May 1, and Indonesia on May 7, the airline said in a statement today.

“The resumption of services will initially be for key selected domestic routes, which will increase gradually to include international destinations around the network, once the situation improves and governments lift borders and travel restrictions,” it said in a statement today.

The flights are already open for booking via the airasia.com website and mobile app and guests may use their credit accounts to redeem for these flights.

Further details on more routes and flight schedules will be announced in the coming weeks, subject to approval from the authorities, it said.

AirAsia Group president (airlines) Bo Lingam said AirAsia has undertaken a thorough review of its guest handling procedures both on ground and onboard in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have been working closely with the airport authorities to ensure that all the relevant precautionary measures are in place to ensure a safe, pleasant and comfortable journey for everyone,” he said.

He said AirAsia works actively with all its regulators, governments, civil aviation and health authorities, including adhering to guidance from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to ensure the highest standards of compliance and conformance are in place for every single flight the airline operates in its network.

Guests are advised to practise the universally recommended protective precautionary measures, including wearing a mask, social distancing and observing high personal hygiene.

“The aircraft, which are fitted with hospital-standard High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters, will also be sent for a thorough disinfection after each flight,” he said.

Guests are advised to keep updated via Travel Advisories issued by AirAsia on airasia.com and social media platforms.

Guests are also encouraged to check their flight status at airasia.com/flightstatus for live updates, given the ever-changing situation at this time. — Bernama