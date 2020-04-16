Johor govt warns business owners to comply with MCO rules

Police man roadblocks on the trunk roads leading to the two affected areas in Simpang Renggam that have since been under the enhanced movement control order. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, April 16 — The Johor government reminded business owners, especially factory operators, to adhere to and comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the various agencies throughout the movement control order (MCO) period.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said that the state government can take action against any factory, company or businesses that operates without first obtaining permission from the relevant parties during the MCO period.

“The Johor Labour Department (JTK) is an enforcement agency authorised under Sections 3 and 18 (1) (F) of the Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Act (Act 342) to take action against any factory, company or business that operates without obtaining the necessary authorisation from federal or state agencies.

“Throughout the MCO period, complaints received and handled by the Johor JTK includes factories operating without the authorities’ consent, businesses not categorised as essential services, employers that conduct layoffs, companies that cut or refuse to pay wages, companies compelling employees to take forced annual leave and companies that fail to comply with the set SOPs by the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti), Health Ministry (MOH), Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) as well as Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK),” said Vidyananthan in a statement on the state government’s Covid-19 update today.

Overall, Vidyananthan said the level of employer compliance in Johor for the MCO period until April 8 has been very satisfactory.

He said a total of 89 employers were investigated during the period and only four employers were found to have failed to comply with the MCO.

“These employers that failed to comply were given notice of closure under the direction of a special enforcement team,” he said.

Vidyananthan, who is also the Kahang assemblyman, said employers who have been investigated are warned to adhere to safety and hygiene measures such as providing face masks, hand sanitisers, gloves, educating employees to always wash hands with soap and water and also including maintaining social distancing.

He said this was for the safety and well-being of their respective workers.

Vidyananthan said the JTK also conducted mediation sessions to assist the 193 employers who had submitted their resignation application forms (PK Forms) involving 5,026 employees.

“These statistics are expected to continue to grow as the MCO period enters the third phase,” he said, adding that the state government is committed to ensuring the safety, health and welfare of its people.

The MCO’s third phase started yesterday and will be enforced until April 28.