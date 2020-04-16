EMCO: Masjid Jamek LRT station plaza access closed

People walk past the Masjid Jamek LRT station in Kuala Lumpur on day eight of the movement control order March 25, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd today announced that all entry and exit points at the Masjid Jamek LRT Station Plaza next to OCBC Bank and Bank Muamalat here are temporarily closed from today till April 28.

In a statement, it said that the temporary closure followed the government’s decision to impose an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Masjid India and its surrounding area, to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“However, the station’s entry and exit points next to Masjid Jamek are still open and the LRT services will contunie to run according to the operation hours allowed under the MCO.

“Users of Kelana Jaya or Ampang/Sri Petaling lines can only change trains at the Masjid Jamek LRT Station Plaza. Those heading to or from Sentul Timur, are advised to use the connection tunnel at the station to change lines and to exit or enter the station via the unclosed area (next to the mosque),” it said.

The statement said the move was taken to help the authorities in reducing the movement of members of the public in the affected area.

Rapid Rail also reminded the public to comply with the MCO, maintain social distancing and plan their journeys following the temporary closure.

Further information can be obtained by visiting Rapid KL’s social media sites or by calling the helpline at 03-7885 2585. — Bernama