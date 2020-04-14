Johor Sultan decrees suspension of mosque activities until April 28

Terawih prayers and commonly held activities during Ramadan such as making ‘bubur lambuk’ at mosques are also ordered to be postponed to the same date in Johor. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, April 14 — The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today decreed that the suspension of Friday and congregational prayers as well as activities at all mosques, surau and musolla in the state be extended until April 28 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Terawih prayers and commonly held activities during Ramadan such as making “bubur lambuk” at mosques are also ordered to be postponed to the same date.

The decision to extend the suspension was made during a meeting with state Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad at Istana Pasir Pelangi here today.

“The call of azan will still be carried out as usual at every prayer and only three mosque officials namely the imam, bilal and noja are allowed to perform five times daily prayers as well as Terawih prayers in congregation at mosques.

“Mosques are also allowed to use loudspeakers for the recitation of holy verses of the Quran 10 minutes before the call of the Maghrib prayers and 15 minutes before dawn,” the Ruler said through a posting on his official Facebook page here today.

Sultan Ibrahim also advised couples who planned to get married in the near future to postpone their wedding adding that mass gathering must also be avoided during this period. — Bernama