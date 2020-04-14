City Hall distributing 1.7 million free face masks in KL

People wearing face masks during the movement control order (MCO) in Shah Alam April 5, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The distribution of 1.7 million free face masks to households in the city, including temporary shelters for the homeless, has started.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan told Bernama that the face masks had been distributed to four public housing zones and 366 residents’ associations through Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) branches in the 11 parliamentary constituencies since April 10.

On April 8, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said some 24.62 million face masks would be distributed to the people nationwide for free.

Ismail Sabri, who is also defence minister, said each household will receive four pieces.

The chairman of Damai Bakti residents Association in Cheras, Zariffuddin Othman, 61, today distributed face masks to 210 housing units in the area.

“On Sunday evening, I received a call from DBKL Bandar Tun Razak branch asking about the total number of houses in my area, and yesterday I went to the branch to collect 16 boxes of face masks.

“I packed the face masks in plastic bags with four pieces each and gave them to several representatives in Damai Bakti for distribution to the residents,” he said.

Zariffuddin said he and the representatives practised social distancing and used hand sanitisers when distributing the face masks.

Many Malaysians have expressed their gratitude to the government for giving them free face masks, which have been in high demand since the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

“Even though only four pieces of face masks were distributed, the people are happy because it was a meaningful gift during the pandemic.

“There were a few people who declined the face masks as they have enough stock and asked us to give them to others who need them,” Zariffuddin said. — Bernama