16-year-old, among two caught in possession of imitation pistol during MCO

JOHOR BARU, April 13 — A 16-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man were detained by the police for allegedly assaulting and threatening a secondary schools student in Bandar Tenggara, near Kota Tinggi, yesterday.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Ahsmon Bajah said the two suspects, who were also found in possession of an imitation pistol, were arrested at 11.45pm following a public tip-off a few hours after the alleged incident at Taman Anggerik.

Both of them had no previous record and they also tested negative for drug abuse, he said in a statement today.

He said that the police were investigating as to how they had obtained the pistol.

They are in remand for four days from today for alleged criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt and possession of an imitation firearm, which is an offence under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960.

He said the two suspects would also be charged for defying the movement control order (MCO) by failing to show reasonable cause for their presence in a disease infected area, which is an offence under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020. — Bernama