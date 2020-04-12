Petronas, Jawi donate food kits worth RM125,000 to less fortunate in Labuan

Bags of rice sit stacked in a storage room inside Syarikat Faiza Sdn Bhd in Subang Jaya April 7, 2020. Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad and Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department donated foods kits worth a total of RM125,000 to the less fortunate in Labuan. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

LABUAN, April 12 — Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad and Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) donated foods kits worth a total of RM125,000 to the less fortunate here who are badly affected by the movement control order (MCO).

Petronas Methanol Labuan (PML) chief executive officer Lawai Jok presented the 500 food kits with hand sanitisers worth RM100,000 to the Labuan Natural Disaster Management Committee chairman Dr Fary Akmal Osman to help lessen the financial burden of those affected by the MCO.

Jawi presented its 6.5 tonnes of food kits worth RM25,000 which were in the form of rice (2,500kg); 500kg of flour; 2,500 packs of instant noodle; 1,000kg of sugar; 1,500kg of cooking oil; 1,500 packs of biscuits and 500 cans of sardines to the 500 families.

The contributions were received on Friday and yesterday.

“We thanked Petronas and Jawi for their contributions to the needy here, we hope more corporate players will come forward to contribute,” Fary Akmal told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Labuan Department of Social Welfare (JKM) director Ansharey Matarsad said more than 4,200 applicants hoped for an act of kindness so that they could sustain themselves in this period of MCO.

Ansharey said 1,800 people had received food aid from the department so far.

“We will speed up the distribution of the food assistance without delay, as we understand the difficult situation being faced by the people who are not spared the impact of the MCO,” he said. — Bernama