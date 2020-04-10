Three Covid-19 deaths from Simpang Renggam’s enhanced MCO areas, Health D-G says

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia has recorded three new deaths so far from the areas under the EMCO in Simpang Renggam. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Malaysia has recorded three new deaths so far from the areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Simpang Renggam, Kluang, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

He said three new deaths — Cases #1,114, #1,251, and #2,627 — bring the Covid-19 death toll in Malaysia to 70 cases.

“It was informed that there are 79 positive cases detected before EMCO, and 59 more after the EMCO came into effect.

“There are three deaths from this area,” he said in his daily briefing, referring to Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid, which was one the first two areas in Simpang Renggam that came under EMCO.

