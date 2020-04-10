MCO: Alternative Perak-Selangor route closed to traffic

Police and army personnel join forces to man the roadblocks at the entrance and exits to Balik Pulau at Jalan Tun Sardon in Penang April 10, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

IPOH, April 10 — The alternative route connecting Tanjung Malim, Perak to Hulu Bernam in Selangor at the Tanjung Malim Bus Station Bridge has been closed to all traffic since April 3.

Muallim district police chief Supt Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said the Perak-Selangor border road closure was to restrict the movement of the public in accordance with the movement control order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“However, the Jalan Persekutuan Taman Universiti/Hulu Bernam route is still open,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He was commenting on photographs of police personnel guarding the road closure which have gone viral on social media and caused public concern.

Meanwhile, four routes to the Teluk Intan town will also be closed beginning April 13.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Mohd Marzukhi Mohd Mokhtar said the affected routes were Jalan Pintas Lembaga Hasil Dalam Negeri Hilir Perak; Jalan Jawa; Jalan Sultan Abdullah to Jalan Padang Tembak (left exit) heading towards Bazar Nanas and Jalan Maharajalela from the Grand Court Hotel traffic light intersection.

He said several alternative roads had been activated including Jalan Changkat Jong heading towards Jalan Sekolah/Jalan Bandar. — Bernama