Kit Siang: If Malaysians think fight against Covid-19 is over, then we have failed the information war

Lim Kit Siang said Malaysians need to be wary of the resurgence of the Covid-19 outbreak especially when the festive period comes up. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang today said he is only “cautiously optimistic’ on the success of the movement control order (MCO) which has kept the number of positive Covid-19 cases under control.

He said Malaysians now need to be wary of the resurgence of the outbreak especially when the festive period comes up.

“The concern of Academy of Medicine Malaysia (AMM) that the balik kampung exodus during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations would undo all the good of the four-week MCO is a valid and legitimate one.

“If Malaysians think the war against Covid-19 is over, then we have failed in the information war — which is one of the many wars we must win if we are to survive and prevail over the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement today.

He said Malaysia needs to learn and see how other parts of the world are dealing with the problem as other countries in the west celebrate Easter Sunday on April 12.

“The war against Covid-19 will not be over until an effective vaccine against it is developed, Malaysians must be prepared for a resurgence of Covid-19 at any time, which may have to be fought with resumption of some form of lockdowns like the MCO,” he said.

Yesterday AMM urged the government to extend the MCO beyond phase two which ends on April 14.

The group warned that the mass exodus of people during the Hari Raya season poses a risk of spreading the virus beyond control, and that it was too soon to resume a state of normalcy with no cure or vaccine available just yet.