IRB says BPN payment to MPs based on 2018 tax records, welcomes refunds

A general view of the Inland Revenue Board’s office in Kuala Lumpur January 8, 2020. — Picture by Yusot Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, APRIL 9 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) today said that some MPs who were reported as Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) aid recipients had automatically received them based on their 2018 tax records.

In a statement today, the taxation agency said it would appreciate if those MPs were to return the cash handout they have received.

“IRB would like to clarify that for the BPN payments as previously announced, recipients are automatically approved based on Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) data, and the IRB 2018 taxation year data.

“IRB’s initial checks found that the process to select BPN recipients was orderly and those who were approved, had a taxable income level within the range of eligibility for BPN,” it said.

