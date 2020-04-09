Covid-19: Sarawak to beef up border control

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said the state government will beef up its security at the borders between the state and Kalimantan, Indonesia to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, April 9 — The Sarawak state government will beef up its security at the borders between the state and Kalimantan, Indonesia to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said the state government had approved an additional allocation to purchase new assets for security forces manning the borders.

“What worries us is ‘jalan tikus’ (uncharted routes),” he told a news conference before officiating the handing over of face masks to the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee here today.

He said for the beginning, the assets would be placed at Long Singut in Kapit, a settlement area near Sarawak-Kalimantan borders.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said the state government would abide by the Federal government’s decision should the movement control order (MCO), scheduled to end on April 14, is extended.

He also said that the MCO has succeeded in controlling the movement of people in the state, thus reducing the spread of the virus.

“We don’t have any problem in implementing the MCO and the National Security Council also gives us some leeway on what we want to do in Sarawak,” he added. — Bernama