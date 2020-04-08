Bankrupt individuals receiving BPN not required to report to Insolvency Dept

Bankrupt individuals who are eligible to receive Bantuan Prihatin Nasional are not required to report it to the Department of Insolvency. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, April 8 — Bankrupt individuals who are eligible to receive Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) are not required to report it to the Department of Insolvency (Mdl).

In a statement today, the department said the decision was made following the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) statement that bankrupt individuals who meet requirements can apply for BPN.

“Mdl decided to allow bankrupt individuals to receive BPN without having to report it to Mdl as provided under subsection 38(1)(ba) of the Insolvency Act 1967 whereby if a bankrupt individual fails to do so it is an offence under the Act,” it said.

It said further enquiries can be directed to 03-8885 1065, 03-8885 1928 or 03-8885 1313. — Bernama