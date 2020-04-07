Perak announces portfolios of newly appointed exco

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said that he will be in charge of the Finance, Safety, Land, Natural Resources, Economy Planning, Government-Linked Companies and National Integration portfolio. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 7 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today announced the portfolios of the seven state executive council (exco) members who were appointed last week.

Ahmad Faizal said that he will be in charge of the Finance, Safety, Land, Natural Resources, Economy Planning, Government-Linked Companies and National Integration portfolio.

“Perak Umno chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad will be the committee chairman for Rural Development, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperative and Consumer Affairs.

“Meanwhile, Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria will be the committee chairman for Education, Human Capital Development, Non-Governmental Organisations and Civil Society,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also state Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman, said that his party members Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohamed Radzi and Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamahri will be in charge of Housing, Local Government, Public Transportation and Tourism, and Agriculture, Infrastructure, Energy and Water respectively.

The rest are Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya, who will be in charge of Industry, Investment and Corridor Development; Mohd Akmal Kamaruddin, who will hold the portfolio for Islamic Affairs and Information; and Datuk Dr Norashikin Wan Noordin, who will be committee chairman for Women, Family and Social Welfare.

Ahmad Faizal also said the Perak government has yet to appoint another three exco, and until then, he will be in charge of the Health portfolio.

“Also, temporarily in charge are Nolee for Communication and Multimedia, Shahrul Zaman for Youth and Sports and Mohd Akmal for Science, Environment and Green Technology,” he said.

Last Tuesday, the seven exco took their oaths of office in front of Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah at Istana Kinta here.

The Pakatan Nasional (PN) state government comprises three Umno assemblymen, two Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) assemblymen and two PAS assemblymen.

The Umno assemblymen are Saarani (Kota Tampan), Shahrul Zaman Yahya (Rungkup) and Dr Wan Norashikin (Kampung Gajah).

The PAS assemblymen are Razman (Gunung Semanggol) and Mohd Akmal (Selama), who is also its state liaison secretary.

Meanwhile, the Bersatu assemblymen are Datuk Nolee Ashilin (Tualang Sekah) and Datuk Abdul Yunus (Kuala Kurau).

Ahmad Faizal also said that another three exco members will be appointed after the movement control order (MCO) is withdrawn.

He stressed that there is no time limit to appointing state executive councillors according to the law.