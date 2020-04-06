Businessman charged with making obscene gesture at cop, defying MCO

Policemen along with Army and Rela personnel join forces to man roadblocks near the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza April 3, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 6 — A businessman was charged in the magistrate’s court here today with making an obscene gesture at a cop, obstructing a civil servant in the course of conducting his duty, riding his motorcycle in the opposite direction of traffic, and defying the movement control order (MCO).

M. Mathialagan, 40, however claimed trial to all four charges read out to him before Magistrate Chia Huey Ting. All the alleged offences were committed on April 3 at 12.15am.

He was charged with making an obscene gesture in the form of showing his middle finger to police officer Jyillson Mudi and with using foul language in front of the Jalan Patani police station. The charge under section 509 of the Penal Code carries a penalty of up to five years in prison or a fine or both.

Mathialagan was also charged with obstructing a civil servant from conducting his duties by acting aggressively and making an escape from arrest, at the same location. The charge under section 186 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum term of two years in prison or a fine of up to RM10,000 or both.

In reference to the offence of defying the Movement Control Order by moving from his home in Pengkalan Weld to Lebuhraya Dr Lim Chong Eu without a valid reason, the businessman was charged under Regulation 11 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020. The law provides for a maximum fine of RM1,000 or imprisonment for up to six months or both. — Bernama