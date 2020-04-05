Sarawak administration not affected despite five ministers in quarantine, says CM

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said the state government administration has not been affected although five state Cabinet members have been ordered to self-quarantine at home. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, April 5 — The Sarawak government administration has not been affected although five state Cabinet members, including two deputy chief ministers, have been ordered to self-quarantine at home, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today.

He said advancements in communication technology enabled all the affected ministers to carry out their duties although they had to abide by the 14-day quarantine after being found to have close contact with a Covid-19 positive person.

“We (Abang Johari and the quarantined ministers) still keep in touch using technology we may be at different places (but) we still get the job done,” he told a press conference after presenting symbolic food aid to rural folks in Miri, north Sarawak.

The ministers under quarantine are Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas; Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan; Utility Minister Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom; Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah; and Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Abang Johari had earlier said that Assistant Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil was confirmed to be Covid-19 positive and was receiving treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital. — Bernama