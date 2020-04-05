Fire and Rescue Dept evacuates 40 flood victims in Kempas

JOHOR BARU, April 5 — The Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) helped evacuate 40 people from their houses at Jalan Permatang 6, Kempas, here, after heavy downpour caused flash flooding this afternoon.

Kempas Fire Post operations commander Kamullai Mohd Kenar said the victims, comprising 10 men, 13 women, six boys, nine girls, a baby and an elderly from six families, were moved to a relief centre at a hall in Jalan Permatang Kempas.

“Kempas Fire Post received a distress call at 4.10pm and deployed eight firemen in a fire rescue tender (FRT) and a rapid rescue vehicle (RRV).

“Their houses have been flooded to a depth of 0.9 metres,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama