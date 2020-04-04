Only Johor Fire Dept, local authorities can perform sanitation works in state, says exco

A personnel performs sanitation works at Hospital Sultan Ismail in Johor Baru April 2, 2020. ― Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, April 4 ― Sanitation works in public places In the state to curb the spread of Covid-19 can only be done by the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) of Johor, local authorities (PBT) and related agencies.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said no permission was given to individuals, companies or any non-governmental organisation (NGO) to perform the sanitation work.

“The state government has received reports on sanitation works in public places being organised by members of the public. This work can only be done by firefighters, local authorities and related agencies.

“Nevertheless, the public can also conduct sanitation processes at their homes using commercial liquid bleach at a ratio of 1:10, namely, one litre of bleach in 10 litres of water to together prevent the spread of the outbreak,” he said in a statement, here, today.

In a related development, Vidyananthan said the state government would identify other assets to serve as quarantine centres for Covid-19 cases, if necessary.

He said the assets included suitable hotels and private buildings.

As of yesterday (April 3), 14 of the 54 reported quarantine centres in the state of Johor had been operational.

These included the Southern Region Road Transport (RTD) Academy, Johor Baru; Teacher Activity Centre, Kulai; Johor Education Foundation College, Kota Tinggi; Tun Hussein Onn University Malaysia Residential College (UTHM) Pagoh Campus, Muar; Hotel Seri Malaysia, Mersing; Tanjung Piai Vocational College, Pontian and the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA), Kluang. ― Bernama