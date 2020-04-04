AirAsia opens e-commerce platform to assist Malaysian traders affected by MCO

AirAsia will utilise their e-commerce platform called OURSHOP to publicise their service under the campaign Save Our Shops (S.O.S) to help as many local businesses as possible during the movement control order (MCO). — Picture courtesy of Instagram/Tony Fernandes

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Low-cost carrier AirAsia has initiated an e-commerce platform called OURSHOP to help local businesses affected by the movement control order (MCO) enforced by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Co-founder Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said AirAsia will utilise their platform and website to publicise their service under the campaign Save Our Shops (S.O.S) to help as many local businesses as possible during this period.

“At Air Asia we are not sitting down and crying. We’re being positive and turning a crisis into an opportunity. We have helped millions and millions of people to fly, now we want to use our platform and resources to help many retailers who are shut and can’t earn any revenue at the moment,” he said in a message about the campaign on his Instagram page today.

Chairman of AirAsia Datuk Kamarudin Meranun said the platform will cater to small businesses and that AirAsia will not collect any commission from the merchants this month.

“We are proud to invite anyone who has a business to be registered as our merchant and we will help them sell the product through our platforms.

“For the time being we will not impose any commissions in April and hope to continue the effectiveness of this platform in the future,” he said in his message on his Facebook.

In a statement, AirAsia said OURSHOP will be hosted on the website airasia.com, which receives significant traffic.

Products sold through OURSHOP will be delivered via Teleport, the logistics arm of AirAsia.

The campaign will enable merchants to sign up at zero commission and zero listing fee to market their products on OURSHOP, for the whole month of April.

However, the merchant will be required to cover the banking transaction charges of 2% for each sale made.

Local businesses that are interested to be a merchant can sign up at www.ourshop.com/seller.