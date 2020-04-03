PTG director Datuk Ruzaimi Baharin appointed as new Ipoh mayor

Perak MB Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu presents the appointment letter to Datuk Ruzaimi Baharin, who has been appointed as the new Ipoh Mayor at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh. ― Picture courtesy of Perak Mentri Besar office

IPOH, April 3 — The Perak government today announced that the State Land and Mines (PTG) director Datuk Ruzaimi Baharin has been appointed as the new Ipoh Mayor effective April 1.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal said that Ruzaimi will replace the current acting Ipoh Mayor Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim, who took the State Secretariat job in December.

“Ruzaimi has extensive experience in the state administration management and is the youngest individual to hold the State Land and Mines director post.

“He is a degree graduate with a Bachelor of Accounting from University Utara Malaysia. He also pursued post-graduated studies on Administration and Land Management at University Technology Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

Ipoh-born Ruzaimi, 45, was appointed as the PTG director in March 2017.

Ahmad Faizal said that the state government is confident that Ruzaimi's experience and can help the Ipoh City Council to step up their service and development.