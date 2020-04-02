Sarawak DCM under 14-day self-quarantine after contact with Covid-19 positive case

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan is not a positive Covid-19 case but is under a 14-day self-isolation. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, April 2 ― Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan is under a 14-day self-isolation after he attended a meeting also joined by a Covid-19 positive case, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah confirmed today.

He said Awang Tengah is not a positive Covid-19 case, as he does not show any symptoms yet.

Uggah explained all those who attended the meeting are also in self-quarantine, adding that the person who tested positive is from Samarahan district.

“The rule is if you happen to have close contacts or casual contacts in a meeting where a positive case happened to be there, then all those people in the meeting would be required to be quarantined.

“The reason is we want to observe within 14 days if that disease has spread to others because from experience all over the world, Covid-19 is contagious.

“So that is why we don’t stand to close to each other because we never know who in that meeting is a positive case,” he said.

Uggah said he also was in self-quarantine after a positive case in Kuching in the early days of the Covid-19 outbreak.

He also asked persons who have close contact with positive cases to go for screening at the government hospitals.

“If you think that you have casual contact or close with contact with positive cases, please, for your sake and your family’s sake, come to the hospitals.

“That is why we have provided facilities at the government hospitals,” he said.