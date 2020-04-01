Selangor Zakat Board’s Covid-19 special aid for 29,000 recipients to be fully distributed by Friday

LZS had also channelled RM1 million as Covid-19 special charity aid to government hospitals, district health centres, students of higher education institutions and frontline personnel handling the Covid-19 outbreak in state.— Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, April 1 — The RM14 million Covid-19 special charity aid which had been distributed by the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) since March 27, for the benefit of 29,000 eligible recipients will be fully distributed by this Friday.

LZS chief executive officer Saipolyazan M. Yusop said the special aid allocation being disbursed in stages, was credited directly to the recipients’ bank accounts.

“Of the total, 9,000 recipients categorised under the needy, poor and new converts group, receive RM500 per household, involving a total zakat distribution of RM4.5 million.

“The remaining 20,000 recipients are the low-income (B40) group, especially hawkers or petty traders and B40 families whose source of income had been affected. They will each receive a maximum of RM500 as special assistance from a total allocation of RM9.5 million,” he said in a statement here today.

At the same time, he said LZS had also channelled RM1 million as Covid-19 special charity aid to government hospitals, district health centres, students of higher education institutions and frontline personnel handling the Covid-19 outbreak in state.

He called on Muslims to continue fulfilling their zakat obligation to help the affected groups, especially the poor and needy who relied heavily on the aid provided by the institution, especially during the unprecedented Covid-19 situation.

Zakat payments to LZS can be made online at https://fpx.zakatselangor.com.my or via internet banking. — Bernama