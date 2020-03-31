Penang’s CAT feeder buses in Air Itam stops operations tomorrow

Malaysian Armed Forces and police personnel are seen at one of the roadblocks in Kuala Lumpur March 22, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

GEORGE TOWN, March 31 — Penang’s Congestion Alleviation Transport (CAT) feeder buses covering the Air Itam and Farlim route will stop operations tomorrow, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said this is in line with the second phase of the movement control order (MCO) which starts tomorrow.

The routes that are no longer in operations are CAT 1A, CAT 1B and 200.

“As an alternative, residents in that area can use the Rapid Penang routs 201 and 202 which will continue operations with a frequency of every 30 minutes for travel to Komtar and Weld Quay,” he said.

All other CAT feeder buses in the state, operated by Rapid Penang, will be available from 6am to 10am and 5pm to 10pm daily.

As for the BEST FIZ route, Chow said only the A and C routes will continue to operate with one bus for each youth.

“BEST FIZ B and the feeder bus for this service will not be in operations starting April 2,” he said.

He said the reduction in bus routes will not burdened those without personal transport and who still need to work during the MCO.

He added that as per the meeting with the National Security Council chaired by the Prime Minister earlier, all wet markets are allowed to operate between 6am and 12pm daily while wholesale markets can operate between 4am and 10am.

Rapid Penang passengers can obtain full bus schedules and locations via the Rapid Penang Journey Planner app available on Google Playstore.

Passengers can also contact Rapid Penang’s hotline at 04-255 8000 or go to rapidpg.com.my.