EMCO: Selangor govt to supply food in Sungai Lui starting tonight

Police officers conducting checks at a roadblock during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in seven villages in Hulu Langat, March 30, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, March 30 — The Selangor government will from tonight start supplying food items to all households in the Sungai Lui area in Hulu Langat that has been subjected to an enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state government is also ready to deliver other essentials for residents there throughout the EMCO period.

“The Selangor Information Department through the Info on Wheels initiative will also blast out announcements, including at mosques and surau in every area on directives that must be complied with, besides the contacts numbers to call in the event of emergencies,” he said in a statement here today.

On the second phase of the movement control order (MCO) which takes effect on April 1, Amirudin said wholesale and public markets will only be allowed to operate until 4 pm, while the operating hours for other businesses such as convenience stores, petrol stations, eateries and restaurants will be from 8 am to 8 pm.

“Further coordination with the local authorities and district officers, in their capacity as district security committee chairmen, will be done with the State secretariat.

“The state government will continue to cooperate with the National Security Council and undertake all efforts necessary to contain the spread of Covid-19,” he said. — Bernama