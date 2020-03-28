Four men arrested for defying MCO to be charged in Sepang court on Monday

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said all suspects, aged between 27 and 36 years, were arrested on Wednesday at a roadblock on Jalan Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi-Nilai. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEPANG, March 28 ― Four men will be charged in court in Sepang on Monday, with defying the movement control order imposed by the government to contain Covid-19.

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said all suspects, aged between 27 and 36 years, were arrested on Wednesday at a roadblock on Jalan Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi-Nilai.

In the incident which took place at 8.30pm, three of the men travelling in a Proton Wira, were detained at a roadblock mounted by the police and military.

The fourth man, riding a Suzuki Smash 115 motorcycle, was arrested 15 minutes later at the same roadblock,” the police chief said in a statement issued today.

He said the four men had failed to give good reasons as to why they had left their respective homes.

Wan Kamarul Azran also advised the public to adhere to the Movement Control Order effective March 18 to April 14, stressing that police would continue with enforcement activities to ensure compliance with the order.

“The police will not hestate to take action against defiant individuals,” he added. ― Bernama