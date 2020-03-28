Cops open special lane for frontliners at roadblocks

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock on day five of the movement control order (MCO) in Sri Hartamas March 22,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 ― The police have opened a special lane for frontline personnel to pass through at roadblocks mounted during the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) until April 14.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement director Datuk Azisman Alias said the lane, opened since yesterday, is for use by Health Ministry personnel such as doctors and nurses, the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Armed Forces and relevant agencies.

He said commercial vehicles, such as container lorries carrying food stuff and essential items, would also be allowed to use the lane.

“The purpose of opening the special lane is to ensure these frontline personnel arrive at their destinations on time and not get caught in traffic jams at road block inspections,” he told Bernama.

He said PLUS Malaysia Berhad would display information on the opening of this special lane on the VMS electronic display (Variable Message System) at all its expressways.

He appealed to those who have no reason to be on the road to stay at home.

The MCO was enforced since last March 18 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, he reminded the public of the online summon payment campaign which provides discount of up to 50 per cent for those who pay up during the campaign period, which ends tomorrow. ― Bernama