Cuepacs donates RM20,000 to Covid-19 fund

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin launches the Covid-19 special fund at the Prime Minister Office’s in Putrajaya March 11, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) will donate RM20,000 to the Covid-19 special fund to help ease the burden of those affected and in need of financial assistance.

Its president Adnan Mat also urged civil servants to contribute to the fund through April and May payrolls.

“We recommend a contribution of RM10 for implementers group and RM20 for management and professional groups and above. For top management groups, it is up them,” he said in a statement today.

Adnan said Cuepacs had sought the permission of Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali to implement the proposal in a comprehensive manner involving federal, states, statutory bodies and local authorities personnel.

“The contribution is to help our colleagues who are in the frontline such as doctors, nurses, policemen, soldiers and so on,” he said. — Bernama