Sarawak farmers, breeders, fishermen allowed to sell their produce at approved premises

Sarawak's Disaster Management Committee said farmers, breeders and fishermen in the state are allowed to sell their produce between 7am and 7pm at premises approved by local councils. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUCHING, March 26 — Farmers, breeders and fishermen in Sarawak are allowed to sell their produce between 7am and 7pm at premises approved by local councils, the state Disaster Management Committee said today.

The committee also said they are allowed to carry on with their daily routine, such as farming or fishing in the open sea during the imposition of the movement control order (MCO) which has been extended to April 14.

“The decision was made by the State Security Committee (SSC) chaired by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg earlier today,” the committee said in a statement.

It said this is to ensure that there is no disruption to the state’s food supply.

Meanwhile, the committee said Sarawak registered four new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number to 95 since the first three cases were reported on March 13.

The committee said three of the new cases are now being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and one at the Sibu Hospital.

It also said 48 cases of persons-under-investigation (PUI) were reported today, bringing the cumulative total to 956 cases since January.

It said 812 cases tested negative, while 49 are awaiting laboratory test results.

Five people in Sarawak have died of Covid-19 to date.