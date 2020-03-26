Negri Sembilan allocates RM13.7m more for Covid-19, Ramadan bazaar off

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun speaks to reporters ahead of the Rantau by-election in Seremban April 12, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, March 26 — The Negri Sembilan government has ear-marked an additional fund of RM13.74 million to ease the financial burden of the people in the state due to Covid-19.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said that, of the total, RM3 million was allocated to help petty traders and hawkers registered with the local authorities, with each to receive RM300.

In addition, RM1 million would be given to taxi, rental car and e-hailing drivers registered with the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), with each to receive RM300.

‘’An additional allocation of RM5 million into the People’s Problems Trust Account (Akaun Amanah Permasalahan Rakyat) subject to actual needs for basic aid to the low-income group and daily workers whose incomes are affected by Covid-19.

‘’We are also allocating RM500,000 as aid to those who have Covid-19 with each family to receive RM500. An additional allocation of RM1 million had also been set aside for the front-line personnel combating Covid-19 in Negri Sembilan,’’ he told a media conference here today.

Aminuddin said the initiative announced was the second phase, after the first on March 18, which involved an allocation of RM3 million to provide basic needs to low income individuals and extending the deadline for the payment of land tax from May 31 to July 31.

The state government, said the mentri besar, would also exempt the rental for the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) for March and April involving RM1.24 million and set aside RM2 million for other needs during the proliferation of Covid-19.

In addition, Aminuddin said the state government had also decided that Ramadan Bazaar would not be held statewide. Muslims were expected to fete Ramadan on April 24.

In the meantime, the mentri besar said the operation limit of all food premises, restaurants, roadside food stalls, food trucks, supermarkets, sundry shops and convenient stores including those operating 24 hours, petrol kiosks, which was fixed prior to this, would be continued during the Movement control order. — Bernama