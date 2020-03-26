Nanta: Essential goods in sufficient supply throughout length of MCO

Customers purchase groceries at Pasar Besar Jalan Othman in Petaling Jaya March 26, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, has given an assurance that essential goods are in sufficient supply for the entire duration of the movement control order imposed by the government to contain Covid-19.

He said his ministry was working with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry to hold regular meetings with food suppliers to ensure that essential goods would be in sufficient supply, so that people would not resort to panic buying following the extension of the order until April 14.

“My deputy and I made surprise visits to several supermarkets,” he said, adding that feedback from his ministry’s enforcement personnel across the country was that supplies were sufficient, with no increase in prices.

“To ensure that food supplies are sufficient and not subject to price increases, 2,500 enforcement officers have been deployed nationwide,” Nanta said in a public service announcement broadcast by all television stations here today.

He said the ministry would take stern action against traders who violated the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

The minister also urged all traders, including online e-commerce operators, to be honest and ethical, and not to take advantage of the current situation.

At the same time, Nanta advised the public: “I understand the difficulties facing consumers at this time. Plan your purchases wisely. Don’t overdo it”. — Bernama