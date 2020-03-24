Perak state govt allocates additional RM1.18m to help people during MCO

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said that the fund will be distributed equally to all 59 assemblymen, including to the ones in the Opposition bloc. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 24 — The Perak government has allocated an additional RM1.18 million to help people who are affected by the movement control order (MCO), which was enforced to curb the spread of Covid-19 outbreak.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said that the fund will be distributed equally to all 59 assemblymen, including to the ones in the Opposition bloc.

“Each assemblymen will receive a total of RM20,000 to help the people in their respective constituency,” he said after chairing the State National Security Council meeting today.

Ahmad Faizal said that the fund was donated to the state government by corporate and private bodies.

Initially, the Perak government announced a one-off aid payment of RM500 to 4,000 hawkers and small traders in the state via the local authorities.

Among other incentives that were given to the people in the state were a special allocation of RM160,000 to purchase medical supply for State Health Department, lunch and dinner donation for all the frontliners, including doctors, nurses, armed force, police, civil defence personnel and RELA.

The state also prepared food aid via Kotak Harapan for those who under ‘poor’ category with a total cost of RM720,000.

Yesterday, the state government also announced that a private company had agreed to donate one million medical gloves to the health frontline in the state.

Ahmad Faizal also thanked those who came forward to help the state and the people in this dire situation.