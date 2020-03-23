Minister: Import duty and sales tax exemption on face masks for domestic market

Finance Minister Senator Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the ministry has approved the import duty and sales tax exemption on face masks for the domestic market. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has approved the import duty and sales tax exemption on face masks for the domestic market.

The government is cognisant of the difficulties faced by the rakyat in obtaining face masks due to the sharp rise in demand, said its Minister, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

“The public is encouraged to avoid excessive purchases to ensure adequate supply for all,” he said in a statement here, today.

In addition, to ensure sufficient supply in the domestic market, the government has imposed an export ban on face masks, he added. — Bernama