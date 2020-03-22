Penang to supply hand sanitisers, thermometers to community, says Chow

Members of the public are seen getting their hands sanitised at Tanjung Bungah wet market, March 22, 2020. Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 22 — The Penang state government will be supplying hand sanitisers, thermometers and other items to certain sectors in the community next week as part of its strategy to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), Chow Kon Yeow announced today.

The Penang chief minister, in his message on Facebook live, said these items will be provided to certain sectors of the community such as strata-titled homes like apartments and condominiums.

He said the state had successfully supplied surgical gowns, beds and pillows to the Penang Hospital as requested.

“Masks were supplied to our heroic frontliners yesterday and the supply of hand sanitisers and thermometers will be provided from time to time,” he said.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to continue procuring sufficient supply of face masks.

“I know this is the main concern of the public. I undertake to inform the public as soon as the state government obtains the supply,” he said.

He promised to make detailed announcements on the state’s RM20 million allocation to reduce the economic impact on the most vulnerable group in the next few days.

“I will be making more detailed announcements on this allocation but the needs of our frontliners will be taken into consideration first,” he said.

Chow said the state is also making plans now on rebuilding and reviving the economy in Penang after the movement control order (MCO).

“I understand that the current situation is very confusing and challenging. It is something that we Penangites are facing for the first time,” he said while pleading all Penangites to comply with the MCO and stay at home.

He called on all to remain patient, calm and not to leave their homes due to the seriousness of the situation.

“While I am grateful that there’s no Covid-19 death cases in Penang but the number of positive cases in our state had reached 50 by 4pm yesterday and this should be given due attention,” he said.

He admitted that the figure is low compared to other states but this does not mean Penang should be complacent.

“The state government will never be complacent. All of us should be prepared to make sacrifices in our fight against Covid-19,” he said.