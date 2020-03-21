Thorough preparations made to receive 55 individuals from Iran, says Rina Harun

Women and Family Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun visits the monitoring centre that will house the 55 individuals returning from Iran tomorrow, in Nilai March 21, 2020. — Bernama pic

NILAI, March 21 — Women and Family Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun has expressed her satisfaction with the preparations made at a monitoring centre here which will house 55 individuals including Malaysians returning from Iran tomorrow.

She said all of them were expected to arrive at the centre at 10.30 am.

Rina said of the total, 46 were Malaysians, eight Singaporeans and one Indonesian.

“The centre will also place 23 officers involved in the mission and crew members,” she told Bernama after visiting the centre here today.

Rina said the Social Welfare Department would work together with other agencies under her ministry in taking care of the welfare of those at the monitoring centre.

“This includes preparing food as well as providing counselling service to those in need. We will also adopt the same standard operating procedure as in the previous mission,” she added.

The government is bringing home 46 Malaysians stranded in Iran on a special flight that is scheduled to touch down at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 at 6.10am tomorrow.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar said the AirAsia flight had departed Tehran at 11.45am today. — Bernama