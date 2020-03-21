Embassy making efforts to bring home seven Malaysians stranded in Ukraine

Evacuees from coronavirus-hit China look out from a bus as they leave an airport in Kharkiv, Ukraine February 20, 2020. The Malaysian embassy in Ukraine said seven Malaysians are unable to leave Ukraine for Malaysia via Istanbul or any other destinations due to flight cancellations. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The Embassy of Malaysia in Kyiv, Ukraine, is making efforts to bring back seven Malaysians who were reported to be stranded in Ukraine as a result of the travel restrictions imposed in the country on March 17 to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

The embassy, in a statement, said that the seven Malaysians — comprising two groups — are unable to leave Ukraine for Malaysia via Istanbul or any other destinations due to flight cancellations.

One of the groups comprised three persons (one group of same family) on vacation in Ukraine, and the other four (the second group) were also on holiday in Kyiv.

“The Embassy is constantly in contact with the seven Malaysians to communicate regarding the possible option to exit Ukraine,” the statement said.

The embassy is assisting the three of the same family to leave Ukraine to Malaysia via Istanbul, Turkey, with Ukrainian low-cost airline SkyUp Airlines, through a special arrangement made with the Turkish government.

“As at March 20, the Embassy has been made to understand that there will be flights organised by the Turkish government with SkyUp Airlines to ferry passengers in and out of Ukraine to Istanbul in the next few days.

“The Embassy is cooperating with the Embassy of Turkey in Kyiv to consider including three of our Malaysian citizens on the earliest flight available to Istanbul in order for them to be able to leave for Kuala Lumpur on Turkish Airlines flight on March 21 or 22,” said the emailed statement in a reply to Bernama.

It said that the embassy will assist Malaysians who face Ukrainian visa expiration to get it extended through special arrangements with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine so that they do not violate the immigration laws of Ukraine.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has been very cooperative, constantly in contact with Embassies and has offered assistance through designated contact points at the ministry,” the statement said.

“In the meantime, the Embassy has advised our nationals to remain in Ukraine until further development.” — Bernama