Covid-19: Malaysian students in Egypt advised to be cautious, says embassy

A man wears a protective mask at the Al Rahman mosque after Friday prayers in Maadi, on the outskirts of Cairo March 6, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The Embassy of Malaysia in Cairo advised Malaysian students in Egypt to be aware of the Covid-19 threat and to take preventive measures against it.

The embassy, in a statement on Thursday, said the advice is made based on local media reports of Covid-19 positive cases involving 210 people and a death toll of six up to yesterday (March 19).

“The authorities have taken action to close all universities and schools for two weeks beginning March 15. “And recently, the authorities have called for temporary suspension of international flights in and out of all Egyptian airports from March 19-31,” it said on the embassy’s Facebook page.

The embassy also advised all Malaysians in Egypt affected by flight delays to contact their respective travel agents and companies for a new flight schedule after March 31 and to confirm their flight schedules before heading to the airport.

Malaysian students suspected of having Covid-19 symptoms to are advised to contact the embassy as quickly as possible by calling Rafidi Zainol (+2011 1333 0857), Mohd Yasser Abdul Ghani (+2011 5675 4445), Mohammed Tasyreef Mohamd Tarmizi (+2010 9856 9800) or Nur Zaim Mohd Nur Aldin (+010 2523 4298).

Malaysians who have yet to register with the embassy can do so by sending an email at [email protected]. — Bernama