MARA students overseas should report whereabouts if they want to return, says deputy director-general

MANCHESTER, March 19 ― Students under the sponsorship programme of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) overseas are urged to report their whereabouts to MARA offices overseas and the MARA headquarters if they wish to return home.

MARA deputy director-general (Management Services) Rohayah Mohd Zain said MARA had taken the initiative to keep online records of students returning to Malaysia.

“Students should report this matter to the MARA offices overseas and Education Sponsorship Division. This is in line with the government’s efforts to combat the Covid-19 outbreak,” Rohayah told Bernama via email.

She said students who had returned to Malaysia should go for their own health examination after having undergone health screening and 14-day quarantine before they are allowed to report to MARA as directed.

Students who are completing their final year studies are advised to quickly book their tickets to return home in view that some airlines have begun cutting flights.

Asked if MARA would bring back students from overseas, she said it would abide by any directive issued by the Foreign Ministry.

As at March 2020, there are 2,932 MARA-sponsored students overseas and according to MARA, the United Kingdom has the highest number at 902, followed by Australia with 372, India, 312; West Germany, 246; Ireland, 225; and the United States, 222. ― Bernama