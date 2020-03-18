Umno leader tells PM to pick a pointman for NSC’s Covid-19 response

A general view of Suria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur as the movement control order kicks in on March 18, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should direct one of his four senior ministers to act as the spokesman for the National Security Council handling the country’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) response, said Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

The former minister pointed out that Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein had been crucial in a similar role during the 2014 disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370.

“Dear PM8 Muhyiddin Yassin, Pls appoint a Senior Minister as spokesperson for MKN. Pls put a face to all MKN media statements like we put H20 dulu for MH370 crisis.

“Fellow Malaysians... pls stop being angry advocates and try being constructive advocates instead,” she wrote on Twitter.

Confusion has been the theme of the country’s two-week restricted movement order after scant details were provided along with the PM’s announcement on Monday night.

The NSC has scrambled to provide guidelines for the unprecedented mandatory closure of all non-essential services during the period, but has also added to the confusion by revisiting and revising some of these guidelines.

Authorities finally came out today to clarify that Malaysians are expected to remain home during the two-week period to help the country contain the Covid-19 pandemic, and not travel unnecessarily.

Malaysia recorded its first two deaths from Covid-19 yesterday while total cases also rose to 673 confirmed infections, making the country the worst-hit in the region so far.



