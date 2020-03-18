Sarawak deputy CM: Shutdown small sacrifice to make for end to Covid-19 infections

A gas station supervisor at Jalan Sultan Tengah in Petra Jaya shows the hand sanitiser provided at the station to protect from Covid-19, in Kuching March 16, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, March 18 — State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today that it is vital for the people to observe the movement control order so that the spread of the Covid-19 infection can be contained.

“Public compliance to the guidelines given by the Health Ministry, like practising a high standard of personal hygiene, social distancing and stay-home quarantine are the key factors to control the spread and transmission of Covid-19.

“So let us make sacrifices to ensure the objective to curb the spread of the Covid-19 will be achieved,” Uggah, who is also the deputy chief minister, said in a media statement.

He said everybody needs to learn from countries like China, Singapore and South Korea, where the discipline and cooperation of their populations have led to a successful reduction in the disease’s spread.

Uggah added, on the other hand, in countries where there was a lack of preventive measures, coupled with an absence of people and government preparations, Covid-19 cases had escalated uncontrollably.

“Therefore, let us all cooperate. It is very pertinent that we all work together in fighting this common enemy,” he stressed.

Under the movement control order, the police have been directed under the Police Act to do the enforcement and surveillance in all public places.

However, Uggah expressed his gratitude that most Sarawakians have shown a high level of discipline and cooperation once the order came into effect today.

Meanwhile, another five more positive Covid-19 cases were reported in Sarawak today, bringing the total number to 50.

The five are two each at the Sarawak General Hospital and Sibu Hospital and one at Bintulu Hospital.

There has been one Covid-19 death in Sarawak so far.

According to the disaster committee, 115 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) were reported today, bringing the total number to 655 since January.

However, 285 of them have tested negative, while 320 more are awaiting the results of laboratory tests.