Covid-19: Please stay put, movement control order enforced to break chain of infection, says PM

A near-empty LRT coach is seen departing the KL Sentral station March 18, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — In his plea to the nation to stay put during the movement control order, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin explained that the shutdown was enforced to break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

He explained that it would be easier to isolate those with the Covid-19 virus, which has an incubation period of 14 days, if everyone adheres to the restriction order and stays at home.

“I am asking for your cooperation only for these two weeks.

“Why? We want to break the chain of infection.

“So that the number of people infected during this Covid-19 outbreak can be reduced,” he said during a special address on national television tonight.

Muhyiddin explained that those with the virus would, in usual circumstances, exhibit some symptoms of Covid-19 by the end of the two-week shutdown, and their staying put the entire time would make targeted treatment and contact tracing easier and more manageable.

With the restriction order now in place, he said the public would then have no reason to move around or make unnecessary contact with people which would hopefully result in a cessation of the Covid-19 spread.

Muhyiddin also cleared up some confusion surrounding essential items, saying markets would remain open but reminded shoppers to maintain social distancing and practise strict hygiene habits by washing hands and even bathing more often if possible.

He explained that despite restaurants remaining open, the public is not allowed to sit and dine in-house, advising the masses to either pack or get their food delivered through the various services available.

“Do not use these two weeks as an opportunity to hang out at the mamak shop. Do not, this will increase the risk of infection.

“Avoid hanging out with your friends in restaurants, coffee shops, entertainment centres, or any place that can expose you to the Covid-19 outbreak,” he said.