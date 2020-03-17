No trial in Malaysia’s courts during two-week Covid-19 shutdown

High-profile corruption cases that will be affected by this decision are former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s trial over 1MDB, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s trial, and Umno treasurer Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor’s trial over an alleged RM2 million bribe.— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — There will be no court hearings of any cases over the next two weeks during March 18 to March 31 when Malaysia temporarily shuts down non-essential services to slow the spread of Covid-19.

In a guideline issued this afternoon for all courts nationwide, the judiciary’s corporate communications confirmed that court proceedings would be suspended during this two-week period, in line with the government’s two-week movement control order announced yesterday.

“All trials/ hearings of civil cases and criminal cases throughout March 18, 2020 to March 31, 2020 are postponed and the determination of new trial/ hearing dates will be notified subsequently,” the guideline read.

High-profile corruption cases that will be affected by this decision are former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s trial over 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s trial, and Umno treasurer Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor’s trial over an alleged RM2 million bribe.

The courts had previously fixed trial dates this month for these cases, with Najib’s 1MDB trial initially scheduled to resume March 19 (this Thursday) until March 31 (Tuesday), Zahid’s trial from March 23 to March 25, and Tengku Adnan’s trial from March 25 to March 27.

The government’s two-week order bans public gatherings, as the Covid-19 spreads easier among crowds.

Even before this two-week order was announced, the government had previously urged for the postponement of mass gatherings, and advised Malaysians to practise social distancing or staying at least one metre apart from each other to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

