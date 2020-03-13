Sabah state govt issues guidelines to curb Covid-19 spread

Safar said that the measures include postponing all gatherings involving more than 50 people. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, March 13 — In an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Sabah, the state government has outlined several things for the people to follow.

State secretary Datuk Safar Untong said in a statement here today that the measures include postponing all gatherings involving more than 50 people.

He said individuals who attended the tabligh gathering at the Masjid Jamek in Sri Petaling in Kuala Lumpur from Feb 28 to March 1 were also urged to visit the nearest health clinic immediately.

"Public and private sector officials or any non-governmental organisations who have meetings outside Sabah are encouraged to use video conferencing or other digital communications channels," he said.

In addition, all civil servants in Sabah, government-linked companies and the public are reminded to comply fully with the standard operating procedure for controlling the transmission of Covid-19 issued by the Ministry of Health.

The public have also been urged to take personal hygiene measures, practice self-quarantine, avoid public areas if they have symptoms such as fever, cough and breathing difficulty and distance themselves at least two metres away from others.

Those with symptoms must visit nearby health clinics immediately, he said.

Members of the public are also advised to postpone their travel plans if there is no urgent need, he added. — Bernama