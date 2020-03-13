DAP asks Perak MB not to pick defectors as excos

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu arrives for his swearing in ceremony as the 13th Perak Mentri Besar at the Istana Iskandariah in Kuala Kangsar March 13, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA KANGSAR, March 13 — Perak DAP urged the new Perak Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to appoint state executive councillors (exco) who are “clean”.

The party said the new government should avoid appointing those who betrayed the people’s mandate and individuals who have outstanding criminal prosecutions.

“DAP is disappointed and criticised certain Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen who have jumped ship and betrayed the people’s mandate.

“Under the leadership of the Perak’s Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, only those with clean records can be considered for the exco post,” the statement read.

Perak DAP also said that the PN government, which consists of Umno, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), PAS and independents, did not have a mandate.

On Monday, Paul Yong Choo Kiong (DAP-Tronoh), A. Sivasubraniam (DAP-Buntong) and Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim (Amanah-Titi Serong) announced their departure from the PH.

All three assemblymen declared themselves as Independent and pledge their support to the Perikatan’s mentri besar.

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has been appointed as the 13th mentri besar by the Sultan today, after Bersatu on Monday had reached an agreement with Umno and PAS to form a state government under the PN bloc.