PM Muhyiddin vows to lead a clean Cabinet, uphold 'highest integrity'

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference at the Prime Minister Office's in Putrajaya March 11, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, March 11 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin vowed today to maintain a clean Cabinet that will “eradicate” corruption and pledged to lead a government with “integrity of the highest level”.

Muhyiddin said fighting corruption will be the top priority for all members of the new administration, a message stressed at the first Cabinet meeting held this morning.

“I reminded all ministers and all levels of leadership that we must remain committed to fight and eradicate (corruption),” he told a press conference here.

“I want Perikatan Nasional (PN) to have integrity of the highest level.”

Muhyiddin’s government is facing heavy criticism over its link to scandal-tainted Umno, now a member of a loose coalition formed amid the turmoil sparked by the abrupt end of Pakatan Harapan (PH) rule.

His party Bersatu, which defected from PH earlier this month, now leads PN alongside Umno, MCA, MIC and PAS, with support from GPS.

With the legitimacy of his government still in question, analysts said whether or not Muhyiddin can earn public trust will rest on the prime minister’s ability to curb graft.

The Bersatu president has already instructed his ministers to declare their assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“All Cabinet members must declare their assets,” Muhyiddin, who has been Pagoh MP since the 1990s, told reporters today.

“The usual forms will be handed out and we want within a month they be submitted to the MACC, as what was done before.”

Muhyiddin has already received widespread approval for picking the strong-headed Datuk Azam Baki to lead the anti-graft agency, which analysts said was intended to send a message that the new government takes accountability seriously.

PH and Bersatu were elected into power on the back of voter anger against the previous corruption-tainted Barisan Nasional administration.

Today, the Pagoh MP appealed for public support as he vows to lead a government “that puts people first”.

“I told all Cabinet members that we must be committed to the people,” he said.

“We must be a government that knows what the people want.”