Muhyiddin’s Cabinet will guarantee loyalty from allies, but might prove problematic in future, projects Fitch Solutions

Ayer Hitam MP Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong seen entering the Prime Minister’s official residence at the Seri Perdana Complex to meet Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin March 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Cabinet composition of predominantly Bumiputera lawmakers with a poor local ethnic representation, paired with its sheer size, could cause political and policymaking challenges for his administration in the future, Fitch Solutions has forecasted.

In a report released today, the global economic and commodities forecasters highlighted how dissatisfaction could arise among minority ethnic groups if Muhyiddin’s already Malay-majority Cabinet decides to adopt non-inclusive policies.

Fitch Solutions’ report noted that only 8.6 per cent or six portfolios from the Cabinet were given to those from minority groups, with only two full ministers, namely Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong named transport minister and Datuk Seri M. Saravanan as human resources minister.

The report noted how the makeup of the Cabinet was a low representation of the ethnic diversity in Malaysia, which it claimed was made up of about 60 per cent Bumiputras, 21 per cent Chinese and 6 per cent Indians.

“One of the key features of the Cabinet in our view at Fitch Solutions is the minimal level of minority representation. This is made starker by the increased size of the cabinet.

“We see this as a source of further dissatisfaction for minorities over the coming quarters,” read the report.

Fitch Solutions projected the possible occurrence of large-scale demonstrations suggesting it would consist mostly of Chinese and Indians, supporters of the previous Pakatan Harapan government, with the motive likely their feelings of being “disenfranchised’ by the recent political developments and outcomes.

It was also noted that having Cabinet members with a history of uttering controversial remarks with purported racial undertones in the past would also pose a challenge for Muhyiddin in his attempts at fostering racial unity, should such incidents repeat while they are in power.

The report noted that despite the added risks of the Covid-19 virus outbreak, remarks or decisions that could be deemed too extreme for the minorities might see locals foregoing health risks to express their dissatisfaction towards the ruling parties.

“While the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak is likely to limit the turnout at protests over the coming months, we do not rule out the risk of a racially charged remark made by a minister sparking greater anger, which could override health concerns,” read the report.

The makeup of Muhyiddin’s Cabinet of mostly Bumiputeras would however play into his hands to keep allies united and remain behind him, but Fitch Solutions opined its sheer size of 32 ministers and 38 deputies would pose a challenge during the decision-making process.

“In addition, we note the risk of bloat, and the need to accommodate more opinions could have a negative impact on the policymaking process,” it read.

Fitch Solutions pointed out how the healthy spread of positions across his component parties would play into Muhyiddin’s favour in securing loyalty from his allies and strengthening his position should PH decide to file a no-confidence vote against him in Parliament.

“Whether he has the support of an absolute majority is still uncertain, but he has secured at least the short-term loyalty of his coalition partners, and we believe he can count on the support of around 111 Members of Parliament (MPs), just one shy of an absolute majority,” read the report.

Other challenges predicted by Fitch Solutions is that Muhyiddin could face issues of inter- and intra- party politicking, especially given the fact that his party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) are minor players in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition with 30 MPs compared to Umno’s 39 MPs.

It noted how Muhyiddin’s predecessor Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad found himself in a similar position during his reign, with PKR and DAP having significantly more MPs than Bersatu.

“This will limit the extent to which he can influence policies and complicate his efforts to lead the PN coalition,” it read.