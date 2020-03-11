Dr M asks Muhyddin not to undo Pakatan’s policies

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad hopes Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will not reverse the policies that was introduced by the Pakatan Harapan government. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he hoped Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin would at least retain the policies introduced by the short-lived Pakatan Harapan government.

Dr Mahathir also singled out the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 he introduced last year to mitigate the country’s expected failure to achieve the Vision 2020 goals set for this year.

“I ask, if possible, that the Cabinet not reverse the good policies that we introduced. For example, the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

“That is a good policy and the people who drew it up are also in the (new) Cabinet. Don’t abolish this,” he said in an interview with Sinar Harian.

Then-economic affairs minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali had spearheaded the SPV 2030 and is now the minister of international trade and industry in Muhyiddin’s Cabinet.

It is unclear how relations are between Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin at the moment.

Dr Mahathir has accused his deputy of betraying him but the latter has tried to reach out to the former prime minister for a meeting.

However, Dr Mahathir set a precondition for Muhyiddin to cut ties with Umno before he would meet the latter.

Dr Mahathir resigned unexpectedly in February to trigger a political crisis that brought down the PH administration and culminated in Muhyiddin’s appointment as the PM heading the new Perikatan Nasional government.