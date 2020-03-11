Covid-19: Negri Sembilan postpones all public events

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun speaks to reporters ahead of the Rantau by-election in Seremban April 12, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, March 11 — Negri Sembilan has put all public events, including Israk Mikraj celebration on March 20, on hold in the wake of COVID-19 infection in the country.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the postponement of the programmes was made after the state government took into account the views of various parties and to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Only closed-door events involving department programmes will be held,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting here today.

In another development, Aminuddin said the Pakatan Harapan-led state government would cooperate with the Perikatan Nasional federal government for the benefit of the people in Negri Sembilan.

“We have no problem working with the federal government, especially on issues related to the people, even though we are now the opposition,” he added. — Bernama