Azmin sees huge responsibility as senior minister

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali begins his official duty at the ministry in Kuala Lumpur March 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali described his appointment as senior minister leading the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) as a big responsibility.

Mohamed Azmin said he and the ministry’s officials would work together under the aspiration of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to drive the international and domestic investment.

“We will also focus on economic growth, job creation and people’s welfare as a whole,” he said in a post today on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Mohamed Azmin said he was thankful to the prime minister for his confidence in him.

He was among the 31 ministers who took their oath of office yesterday.

In Putrajaya, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin who started his duty as Home Minister today pledged to fulfil his duties with commitment and dedication.

“We will all work together to ensure that all security issues in the country can be resolved as efficiently as possible,” he told reporters after clocking in at the KDN Complex here.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun had returned to the Cabinet with a new portfolio as the Women, Family and Community Development Minister.

The former rural development minister arrived at the ministry today at 3pm to begin her official duties. — Bernama