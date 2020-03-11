Absent from swearing-in, Bintulu MP offered to serve in other ways, says PM

The Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) confirmed yesterday that Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, who is its president, has been asked to not accept an appointment as a deputy minister in Muhyiddin's Cabinet. — Picture via Facebook/Dato' Seri Tiong King Sing

PUTRAJAYA, March 11 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, who was absent from his swearing-in as the deputy minister for national unity, has offered to serve the government in a different way.

In a press conference here, Muhyiddin said that he would also be meeting Tiong, a five-term MP, tomorrow.

“It’s his choice. But if he feels that this is not suitable for whatever reason, we will accept that. Another person will be nominated to the position.

“In the meantime, of course, YB Tiong expressed that he still wants to serve the nation in a different capacity. I will be meeting him tomorrow and we will talk,” he told a press conference here, after chairing his first Cabinet committee meeting.

The Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) confirmed yesterday that Tiong, who is its president, has been asked to not accept an appointment as a deputy minister in Muhyiddin's Cabinet.

Party secretary-general Datuk Nelson Balang told Malay Mail that a discussion among the party’s supreme council members on Monday night decided that Tiong deserves a full ministership.

Tiong was named as a deputy minister of national unity, under Umno’s Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique.

Balang said the supreme council members, in their discussion through the WhatsApp chat group, told Tiong not to accept the appointment.

Tiong did not take his oath of office before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong yesterday afternoon.

Balang, however, said the supreme council members had suggested that Baram MP Anyi Ngau take over Tiong’s place in the federal appointment.

Tiong and Anyi are the only MPs that PDP has.